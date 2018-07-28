Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in D. R. Horton by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D. R. Horton opened at $43.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

