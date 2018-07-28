Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,390 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,390 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line opened at $49.76 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $154,526.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,980.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,742. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.