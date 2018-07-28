Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (LEN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Mizuho set a $80.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Lennar from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of LEN opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $2,579,970.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,795.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,775 shares of company stock worth $6,366,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

