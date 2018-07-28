Hilltop (HTH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 18004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 881,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,029,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $425,746.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,649.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 390.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

