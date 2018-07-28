Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.60. Hilltop reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Hilltop had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Alan B. White sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $425,746.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,649.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 881,955 shares in the company, valued at $20,029,198.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 390.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.10. 899,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

