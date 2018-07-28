Hillenbrand (HI) Given News Impact Score of 0.09

News coverage about Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hillenbrand earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4369705910456 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Hillenbrand opened at $49.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $50.42.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

