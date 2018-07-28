Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $469,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,575,284.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom opened at $89.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

