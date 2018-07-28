Hexx (HXX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39,671.00

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Hexx coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00047929 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Hexx has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $39,671.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hexx has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,221.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.15 or 0.05699170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $824.15 or 0.10011700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01022230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.01702120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00206635 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.02679660 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00378696 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hexx Coin Profile

Hexx (HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,702,733 coins. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

