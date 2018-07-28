Hexcel Co. (HXL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.92 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 9,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $608,097.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,522.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 17,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $1,260,177.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,278.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Stephens set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Hexcel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.