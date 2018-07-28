Hess (HES) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hess from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.79.

HES traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,297. Hess has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 59.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Hess will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.69%.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $696,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

