Hershey (HSY) Shares Up -1.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) shot up 1.6% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $101.69 and last traded at $97.62. 87,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 934,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.17.

The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 113.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.04%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

In other Hershey news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

