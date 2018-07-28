Hershey Co (HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.29 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 113.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.04%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.