Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Short Interest Update

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,563,016 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the June 29th total of 1,917,867 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $813,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $244,376.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,928.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $336,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

HFWA opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

