Hendley & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,227 Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. OTR Global lowered Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

NYSE:STZ opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $191.71 and a 52-week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

