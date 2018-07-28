Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) Position Cut by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 907,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 467,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group opened at $11.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

HMTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

