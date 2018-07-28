Head to Head Survey: Scientific Games (SGMS) versus CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scientific Games and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 0 1 4 0 2.80 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 0 4 9 1 2.79

Scientific Games presently has a consensus price target of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a consensus price target of $164.36, indicating a potential downside of 6.69%. Given Scientific Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -10.83% N/A -2.35% CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 6.62% 10.20% 4.92%

Volatility & Risk

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Games and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.08 billion 1.40 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -21.37 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock $4.35 billion 1.00 $163.67 million $6.53 26.98

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Games. Scientific Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock beats Scientific Games on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

