Head-To-Head Survey: IDACORP (IDA) versus Avangrid (AGR)

IDACORP (NYSE: IDA) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 15.88% 9.62% 3.45% Avangrid 6.07% 4.49% 2.15%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IDACORP and Avangrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 2 1 0 0 1.33 Avangrid 1 2 6 0 2.56

IDACORP presently has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.39%. Avangrid has a consensus target price of $53.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Avangrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than IDACORP.

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. IDACORP pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avangrid pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. IDACORP has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and Avangrid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.52 $212.41 million $4.21 22.37 Avangrid $5.96 billion 2.57 $381.00 million $2.20 22.59

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP. IDACORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IDACORP has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDACORP beats Avangrid on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided electric service to approximately 545,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,857 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, and 223 energized distribution substations, as well as approximately 27,441 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. It also generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. The company was formerly known as Iberdrola USA, Inc. Avangrid, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

