Head-To-Head Survey: AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) & Omeros (OMER)

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

AEterna Zentaris has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.2% of AEterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Omeros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AEterna Zentaris and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEterna Zentaris 6.95% -106.80% -11.42% Omeros -126.38% N/A -52.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AEterna Zentaris and Omeros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEterna Zentaris 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omeros 1 4 4 0 2.33

AEterna Zentaris presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.76%. Omeros has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.82%. Given AEterna Zentaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AEterna Zentaris is more favorable than Omeros.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEterna Zentaris and Omeros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEterna Zentaris $920,000.00 31.63 -$16.79 million ($1.35) -1.31 Omeros $64.83 million 15.37 -$53.48 million ($0.79) -26.13

AEterna Zentaris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omeros. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEterna Zentaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications. The company has a license and assignment agreement with Strongbridge Ireland Limited for the development, manufacturing, registration, and commercialization of Macrilen in the United States and Canada. It also has a collaboration agreement with Sinopharm A-Think Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Zoptrex, which has completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer in the People's Republic of China. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HCT-TMA), and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and in Phase II clinical trial to treat IgA nephropathy, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and complement component glomerulopathy. The company's clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; and OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioids, nicotine, and alcohol addiction. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; and OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders. The company's preclinical programs also include MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of PNH and other alternative pathway disorders; G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform, including GPR174 and other Class A orphan GPCRS for treating CNS, metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders; and antibody platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal and other disorders. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.