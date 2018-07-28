Head to Head Review: TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY) vs. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

TELE2 AB/ADR has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TELE2 AB/ADR and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 1 2 6 0 2.56

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than TELE2 AB/ADR.

Dividends

TELE2 AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TELE2 AB/ADR pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 AB/ADR 1.52% 15.86% 6.68% America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L -0.25% 4.72% 0.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 AB/ADR $2.94 billion 2.20 $49.85 million $0.29 22.10 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $54.17 billion 1.04 $1.48 billion $0.68 24.99

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than TELE2 AB/ADR. TELE2 AB/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats TELE2 AB/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. As of March 28, 2018, the company served approximately 17 million customers in 8 countries. It provides services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Germany, and internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services. In addition, the company offers cable and satellite pay television (TV) services through direct-to-home technology, as well as IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, wireless security, advertising, media, software development, mobile payment, machine-to-machine, mobile banking, virtual private network, video call, and personal communications services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. The company sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.