Head-To-Head Review: North American Construction Group (NOA) vs. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS)

North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA) and Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

North American Construction Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares North American Construction Group and Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 2.44% 5.20% 2.03% Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock 31.19% 0.60% 0.50%

Dividends

North American Construction Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock does not pay a dividend. North American Construction Group pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. North American Construction Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for North American Construction Group and Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock 0 0 4 0 3.00

North American Construction Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.40%. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.50%. Given Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than North American Construction Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares North American Construction Group and Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $225.58 million 0.79 $4.06 million $0.14 46.79 Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock $67.69 million 4.26 $19.85 million $0.11 200.45

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than North American Construction Group. North American Construction Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock beats North American Construction Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services in Canada. The company offers design build construction; project management; pre-stripping/pit pioneering; overburden removal and stockpile; muskeg removal and stockpile; site dewatering/perimeter ditching; tailings and process pipeline; haulage and access road construction; tailings dam construction and densification; mechanically stabilized earth wall; and dyke construction services. It also provides drill, blast, excavation, and haulage contract mining services; drill, blast, excavate, fill, grade, and piling site preparation services; gravel and asphalt air strip construction services; and material replacement, compaction, terrain contouring, and hydro-seeding reclamation services. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Acheson, Canada.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower. The company also assembles compressor components into compressor units for rent or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; exchanges and rebuilds program for screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

