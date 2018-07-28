Head to Head Review: Cummins (CMI) versus China Yuchai International (CYD)

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cummins pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Yuchai International pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cummins has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. China Yuchai International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Cummins and China Yuchai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins 4.33% 23.47% 10.90% China Yuchai International 5.95% 27.18% 14.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cummins and China Yuchai International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins $20.43 billion 1.12 $999.00 million $10.62 13.08 China Yuchai International $2.48 billion 0.32 $150.71 million $3.09 6.27

Cummins has higher revenue and earnings than China Yuchai International. China Yuchai International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cummins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Cummins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of China Yuchai International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cummins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cummins has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cummins and China Yuchai International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins 2 17 5 0 2.13 China Yuchai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cummins presently has a consensus target price of $168.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.26%. China Yuchai International has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.48%. Given China Yuchai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Yuchai International is more favorable than Cummins.

Summary

Cummins beats China Yuchai International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. The company distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. China Yuchai International Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.