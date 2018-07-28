Head-To-Head Contrast: Synacor (SYNC) vs. GDS (GDS)

Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Synacor has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Synacor and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 2 0 0 2.00 GDS 0 1 3 1 3.00

Synacor presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. GDS has a consensus price target of $40.42, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Synacor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synacor is more favorable than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -3.75% -12.52% -6.72% GDS -20.08% -9.34% -3.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synacor and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $140.03 million 0.54 -$9.77 million ($0.27) -7.22 GDS $248.40 million 17.43 -$48.38 million ($0.51) -72.31

Synacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Synacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GDS beats Synacor on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities. The Company’s base of approximately 370 customers consists of Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and information technology (IT) service providers, and domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It serves a community of approximately 160 People’s Republic of China and foreign financial institutions across the banking, insurance, asset management, brokerage, digital payment and financial information verticals. The Company operates its data centers in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

