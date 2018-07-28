Head-To-Head Contrast: SOFTBANK Corp/ADR (SFTBY) versus Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (LSXMB)

SOFTBANK Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS: SFTBY) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of SOFTBANK Corp/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SOFTBANK Corp/ADR and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOFTBANK Corp/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOFTBANK Corp/ADR currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Given SOFTBANK Corp/ADR’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SOFTBANK Corp/ADR is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOFTBANK Corp/ADR and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOFTBANK Corp/ADR $82.70 billion 1.10 $9.38 billion N/A N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $5.43 billion 2.98 N/A N/A N/A

SOFTBANK Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Risk & Volatility

SOFTBANK Corp/ADR has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOFTBANK Corp/ADR and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOFTBANK Corp/ADR 11.12% 18.44% 3.74% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SOFTBANK Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SOFTBANK Corp/ADR beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOFTBANK Corp/ADR Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

