Head to Head Contrast: Iqvia (IQV) & Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

Iqvia (NYSE: IQV) and Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Iqvia alerts:

91.6% of Iqvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Iqvia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Iqvia and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iqvia 12.68% 13.51% 4.74% Charles River Laboratories Intl. 6.78% 24.96% 9.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iqvia and Charles River Laboratories Intl., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iqvia 0 5 13 1 2.79 Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 5 8 0 2.62

Iqvia presently has a consensus price target of $119.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.54%. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus price target of $120.46, indicating a potential downside of 1.47%. Given Iqvia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iqvia is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Volatility and Risk

Iqvia has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iqvia and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iqvia $9.74 billion 2.55 $1.31 billion $4.36 27.63 Charles River Laboratories Intl. $1.86 billion 3.15 $123.35 million $5.27 23.20

Iqvia has higher revenue and earnings than Charles River Laboratories Intl.. Charles River Laboratories Intl. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iqvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iqvia beats Charles River Laboratories Intl. on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and healthcare companies. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a strategic alliance with MuleSoft, Inc. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, agricultural and chemical, life science and veterinary medicine, and medical device companies; and contract research and contract manufacturing organizations, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.