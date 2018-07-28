Head to Head Contrast: Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) and Fogo De Chao (FOGO)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) and Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fogo De Chao has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Fogo De Chao shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of Fogo De Chao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Fogo De Chao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants 10.21% 4.94% 2.70% Fogo De Chao 9.11% 7.56% 4.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Fogo De Chao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $471.46 million 1.05 $49.87 million $0.52 24.71 Fogo De Chao $314.36 million 1.42 $28.78 million $0.82 19.21

Del Taco Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Fogo De Chao. Fogo De Chao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and Fogo De Chao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 6 0 2.86 Fogo De Chao 0 4 1 0 2.20

Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $16.64, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Fogo De Chao has a consensus price target of $14.69, suggesting a potential downside of 6.75%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Fogo De Chao.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Fogo De Chao Company Profile

Fogo de Chao, Inc. is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc. (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc. (Brasa Holdings). The Company operates through two segments: United States and Brazil. It specializes in fire-roasting meats utilizing the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco. The Company offers its guests a tasting menu of meats featuring up to 20 cuts, simply seasoned and fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors. The Company operates approximately 26 restaurants in the United States, 10 in Brazil and one in Mexico. The Company operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line and free-standing locations. Its restaurants range in size from approximately 7,000 to 16,000 square feet, with seating from 200 to 500 guests.

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.