Head to Head Contrast: CGI (GIB) vs. ICF International (ICFI)

CGI (NYSE: GIB) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CGI and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.31% 17.67% 9.76% ICF International 5.27% 9.91% 5.37%

Dividends

ICF International pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CGI does not pay a dividend. ICF International pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ICF International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CGI and ICF International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $8.26 billion 2.23 $788.50 million $2.78 22.97 ICF International $1.23 billion 1.12 $62.87 million $3.02 24.29

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than ICF International. CGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICF International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CGI and ICF International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 2 2 0 2.50 ICF International 0 4 2 0 2.33

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. ICF International has a consensus target price of $71.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.66%. Given CGI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than ICF International.

Summary

CGI beats ICF International on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; [email protected], a meter infrastructure management solution; Unify360; and Renewable Management System. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated, and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

