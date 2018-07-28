Head to Head Comparison: Group 1 Automotive (GPI) & Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Penske Automotive Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.13 $213.44 million $7.73 8.92 Penske Automotive Group $21.39 billion 0.20 $613.30 million $4.31 11.83

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Group 1 Automotive. Group 1 Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penske Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Penske Automotive Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penske Automotive Group pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Group 1 Automotive and Penske Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 1 7 1 0 2.00 Penske Automotive Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $82.86, suggesting a potential upside of 20.15%. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $58.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 1.86% 15.47% 3.43% Penske Automotive Group 2.90% 17.56% 3.84%

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Group 1 Automotive on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of February 15, 2018, it owned and operated 230 franchises, 175 dealership locations, and 48 collision centers that offer 32 brands of automobiles. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles of approximately 40 brands; and provision of vehicle services and collision repair services. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of approximately 70 dealership locations, including 8 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 343 automotive retail franchises, of which 155 franchises are located in the United States; and 188 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operated 20 dealerships locations of heavy and medium duty trucks, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and services and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

