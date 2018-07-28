Head to Head Analysis: THL Credit (TCRD) and Prospect Capital (PSEC)

THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Prospect Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. THL Credit pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prospect Capital pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prospect Capital has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

45.0% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of THL Credit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THL Credit and Prospect Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $78.77 million 3.26 -$7.90 million $1.21 6.50 Prospect Capital $701.05 million 3.62 $252.90 million $0.85 8.21

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prospect Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for THL Credit and Prospect Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 4 0 0 2.00 Prospect Capital 1 3 0 0 1.75

THL Credit presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Prospect Capital has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.20%. Given THL Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Prospect Capital.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and Prospect Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -9.01% 10.84% 5.92% Prospect Capital 36.39% 8.31% 4.63%

Risk and Volatility

THL Credit has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to lower middle-market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, it also makes second lien secured loans and subordinated, or mezzanine, debt investments, which may include an associated equity component, such as warrants, preferred stock or similar securities, and direct equity investments. Its first lien senior secured loans may be structured as traditional first lien senior secured loans or as unitranche loans. The Company’s investment activities are managed by THL Credit Advisors LLC.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

