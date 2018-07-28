Head to Head Analysis: Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) vs. Marriott International (MAR)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Marriott International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 7 3 0 2.18 Marriott International 0 8 6 0 2.43

Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus target price of $16.81, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Marriott International has a consensus target price of $134.15, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Marriott International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marriott International is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Marriott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Marriott International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 3.05 $145.37 million $1.22 13.25 Marriott International $22.89 billion 1.98 $1.37 billion $4.36 29.48

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors. Sunstone Hotel Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott International pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marriott International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Marriott International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marriott International has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Marriott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 10.28% 4.41% 2.83% Marriott International 6.29% 41.82% 7.24%

Summary

Marriott International beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of June 7, 2018, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,500 properties in 127 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

