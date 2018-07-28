Head-To-Head Analysis: Stifel Financial (SF) and China Finance Online (JRJC)

Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) and China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance Online has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. China Finance Online does not pay a dividend. Stifel Financial pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stifel Financial and China Finance Online, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus target price of $76.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.32%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than China Finance Online.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stifel Financial and China Finance Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $2.93 billion 1.29 $182.87 million $3.99 13.26 China Finance Online $42.62 million 1.07 -$36.73 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance Online.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and China Finance Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 6.87% 13.14% 1.73% China Finance Online -64.12% -57.44% -25.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of China Finance Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of China Finance Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats China Finance Online on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also manages and participates in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co. Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services. It provides online access to securities and commodities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an Internet-based financial platform that integrates wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; and jrj.com, a financial information Website. In addition, it provides commodities brokerage services; securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited; information services; and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its products and services to individual investors managing their own money; professional investors, such as institutional investors managing large sums of money on behalf of their clients and high net worth individuals; and other financial professionals, including investment bankers, stock analysts and financial reporters, and middle class individuals. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

