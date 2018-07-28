Head-To-Head Analysis: Accenture (ACN) versus LendingClub (LC)

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accenture and LendingClub’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $36.77 billion 2.97 $3.45 billion $5.91 27.41 LendingClub $574.54 million 2.95 -$153.83 million ($0.17) -23.76

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub. LendingClub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Accenture has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. LendingClub does not pay a dividend. Accenture pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Accenture and LendingClub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 2 8 15 0 2.52 LendingClub 0 8 7 0 2.47

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $161.48, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. LendingClub has a consensus price target of $5.69, suggesting a potential upside of 40.90%. Given LendingClub’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Accenture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of LendingClub shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of LendingClub shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 9.76% 42.01% 18.34% LendingClub -25.79% -5.62% -1.15%

Summary

Accenture beats LendingClub on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. This segment serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes. This segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. This segment serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans. The company also provides an opportunity to the investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

