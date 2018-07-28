Hawaiian (HA) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on HA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of HA stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.48. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $715.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.52 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 403.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 3.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 67,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $14,340,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

