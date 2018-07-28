Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) EVP Sells $2,093,035.76 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $2,093,035.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Hasbro opened at $101.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 132.4% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 119,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.