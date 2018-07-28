Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) EVP Sells $2,093,035.76 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $2,093,035.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hasbro opened at $101.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 132.4% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 119,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

