Hasbro (HAS) Given New $124.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price upped by DA Davidson to $124.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HAS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Hasbro stock opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Hasbro announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,006,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,077.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $2,093,035.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,549.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $3,188,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

