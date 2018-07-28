Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) vs. Qudian (QD) Head-To-Head Survey

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Qudian does not pay a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Harvest Capital Credit and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 Qudian 0 2 5 0 2.71

Harvest Capital Credit presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Qudian has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 107.83%. Given Qudian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qudian is more favorable than Harvest Capital Credit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $18.70 million 3.85 $1.63 million $1.28 8.81 Qudian $733.96 million 3.75 $332.67 million $1.09 7.65

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit 7.70% 9.62% 6.17% Qudian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Qudian on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies. Its investment portfolio includes over 56.8% of senior secured term loans, 40.8% of junior secured term loans, 1.3% of equity investments and 1.1% of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity at fair value. It may also invest in other investments, such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It may also invest in debt and equity securities issued by CLO funds. HCAP Advisors LLC is its investment adviser.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

