Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 710,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the previous session’s volume of 173,389 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.30.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Saturday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $53,586.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $76,794.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,644. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 41.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $130,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2,013.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 33.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 214,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $183.50 million, a P/E ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

