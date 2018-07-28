Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,989,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,797,000 after buying an additional 641,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,592,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,700,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,719,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,041,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,514,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,631,000 after buying an additional 692,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,721,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,351,000 after buying an additional 69,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $753,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $692.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

