Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,247 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Everest Re Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Everest Re Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Shares of Everest Re Group opened at $226.19 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $208.81 and a fifty-two week high of $270.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.