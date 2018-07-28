Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 14,046 Shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in CarMax by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 290,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $7,324,389.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,404.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 74,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $5,726,542.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,636,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,985 shares of company stock worth $50,360,398. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CarMax opened at $74.82 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $61.94 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised CarMax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

