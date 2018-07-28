Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group opened at $51.97 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $37,469.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $930,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,283,459.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,503.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,719 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,195,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 424,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,872,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $21,568,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $20,503,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $18,741,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

