Harris Co. (HRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts expect Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Harris reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harris will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on Harris in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter worth about $14,915,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 84.1% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 239.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harris traded up $0.63, hitting $153.88, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. Harris has a fifty-two week low of $111.72 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

