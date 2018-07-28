Harmonic (HLIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Harmonic has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.07)-0.02 EPS and its FY18 guidance at ($0.22)-0.18 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLIT opened at $4.50 on Friday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $374.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Kvamme purchased 20,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 758,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,011.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

