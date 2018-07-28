HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.21.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 213,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

