Halliburton (HAL) Given a $54.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $54.00 price objective on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.82.

Halliburton opened at $41.80 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 22.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 206,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

