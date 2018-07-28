H & R Block Inc (HRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). H & R Block reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $0.16. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 269.22% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research cut their price target on H & R Block from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet raised H & R Block from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on H & R Block from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H & R Block by 6.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in H & R Block by 3.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in H & R Block by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in H & R Block by 34.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,424. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from H & R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

