Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group opened at $421.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.61. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.41 and a fifty-two week high of $446.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.55 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.09.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 5,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.05, for a total value of $2,154,882.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

