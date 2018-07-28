Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $861,000 Stake in Keane Group Inc (FRAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Keane Group worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Keane Group alerts:

FRAC opened at $13.23 on Friday. Keane Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.47.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Keane Group had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Keane Group Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Powell sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $335,715.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,735.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul M. Jr. Debonis sold 10,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $184,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,367 shares in the company, valued at $564,235.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,706 shares of company stock worth $1,062,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

FRAC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keane Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Cowen set a $15.00 price target on shares of Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Keane Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.09.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.