Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of GBNK stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 79,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $895.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. Guaranty Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.79%. sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancorp news, EVP Patrick Dan O’brien sold 1,516 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $43,721.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,748 shares in the company, valued at $627,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

