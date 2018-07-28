GrubHub (GRUB) PT Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on GrubHub to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GrubHub from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. GrubHub has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $141.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 15.16%. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Richman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $939,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,323 shares of company stock worth $9,466,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.