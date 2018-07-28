Groupon Inc Common Stock (GRPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Groupon Inc Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Groupon Inc Common Stock reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon Inc Common Stock will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Groupon Inc Common Stock.

Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Groupon Inc Common Stock had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $626.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. BidaskClub raised Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Groupon Inc Common Stock from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group raised Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $5.99 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $6,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,509,018 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,976 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,310 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 152,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

GRPN traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,998,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,048. Groupon Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -161.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Groupon Inc Common Stock announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coupon company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Groupon Inc Common Stock Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

